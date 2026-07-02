Construction firms adjust to ‘new normal’ of higher material costs after Middle East conflict

SINGAPORE: Construction firms are adapting to what industry players are calling a "new normal" of higher fuel and material costs, months after the Middle East conflict disrupted global supply chains.

Companies told CNA that soaring costs are squeezing profit margins and raising expectations of higher tender prices for future projects.

Prices for key construction materials such as concrete, cement, reinforcement bars and bitumen remain elevated despite supply chains stabilising, they added.

MATERIAL PRICES REMAIN ELEVATED

Official data from the Singapore Department of Statistics on construction material market prices reflects the trend.

For instance, high tensile steel reinforcement bars in the 16-32mm diameter range cost S$704 (US$543) per tonne in May, up about 10 per cent from S$637.10 in February when the Middle East conflict escalated.

Ready-mixed concrete rose from S$130 per cubic metre in February to S$145.60 in May, an increase of just over 10 per cent.

“The main impact for us is that our profit margin is being eroded,” said Mr Bruce Peng, executive director at Right Construction.

“For certain materials, because we are heavily dependent on suppliers, we can't really do much. We can only try to mitigate this price increment.”