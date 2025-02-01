Church acquires 19,000 sq ft of space on 4th floor of Orchard Towers for S$54.5 million

SINGAPORE: A church has purchased about 19,000 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Orchard Towers for S$54.5 million (US$40.2 million).

Based on the sale and purchase agreement for the property, it was sold to Cornerstone Heritage about two weeks ago, The Business Times (BT) reported on Friday (Jan 31).

The property was sold for S$2,825 per sq ft based on a total strata area of 19,289 sq ft.

Among the shareholders of Cornerstone Heritage are Yang Tuck Yoong and Daphne Yip, the founders and senior pastors of Cornerstone Community Church, along with Timothy Chong, a fellow pastor at the church, BT reported.

In a statement on the Cornerstone Community Church website detailing the acquisition of the space, Pastor Yang said that it was formerly occupied by a large nightclub, Top 5, and a bar called Crazy Horse.

He added that the church had been seeking additional space to accommodate the needs of its growing community.

"Our congregation at Cornerstone Bugis is growing and many attendees with children would benefit from a Cornerstone location closer to central Singapore," said Pastor Yang.

"A permanent home in Orchard with low en bloc potential also means more sustainable operations for our Bugis congregation and the possibility of opening more service slots for our numerous language congregations during the weekend as well."

He also said Orchard Towers had available retail space that would enable a potential expansion of the church's footprint in the city, and that its "ample parking" would be beneficial to congregants.

According to the church's website, it has been located at The Odeon Katong on East Coast Road since 1997.

The church also conducts services at Golden Village halls at the Bugis+ mall.