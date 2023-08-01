All nightlife outlets in Orchard Towers have ceased operations except for one: Police

SINGAPORE: As of Tuesday (Aug 1), all nightlife outlets in Orchard Towers have stopped their public entertainment operations, save for one which has filed an appeal, the police said.

The sole outlet had filed a statutory appeal to the Public Entertainment Appeal Board (PEAB), obtaining an interim two-month extension of its public entertainment licence from the board.

Its licence will run until Sep 30, 2023 or until PEAB makes its decision, whichever is earlier.

The police said last year that it would not grant or renew licences for public entertainment outlets in Orchard Towers beyond May 31, 2023 as part of the government’s "continued efforts to manage the law and order situation and disamenities" at the building.

After considering an appeal by some business operators and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association in April this year, the police agreed to extend their public entertainment licences by two months to "facilitate their transition to alternative arrangements".

The operators were also informed that there would be no further renewal of their licences after July's extended deadline.