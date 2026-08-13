Over 2.4 million Singaporeans to get up to S$600 under Enhanced Cost-of-Living Special Payment from Sep 9

SINGAPORE: More than 2.4 million Singaporeans will receive between S$400 (US$312) and S$600 under the Enhanced Budget 2026 Cost-of-Living (COL) Special Payment from Sep 9, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Aug 13).

The COL special payment is for adult Singaporeans living in Singapore who have an assessable income of up to S$100,000 and own no more than one property.

The amount each person receives will depend on their assessable income and the annual value of their home.