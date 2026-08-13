Over 2.4 million Singaporeans to get up to S$600 under Enhanced Cost-of-Living Special Payment from Sep 9
The one-off cash payment is for adult Singaporeans living in Singapore who have an assessable income of up to S$100,000 (US$78,100) and own no more than one property.
SINGAPORE: More than 2.4 million Singaporeans will receive between S$400 (US$312) and S$600 under the Enhanced Budget 2026 Cost-of-Living (COL) Special Payment from Sep 9, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Aug 13).
The COL special payment is for adult Singaporeans living in Singapore who have an assessable income of up to S$100,000 and own no more than one property.
The amount each person receives will depend on their assessable income and the annual value of their home.
The COL special payment was first announced by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong during Budget 2026, with eligible Singaporeans initially set to receive between S$200 and S$400.
In April, Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said that the one-off COL special payment will be topped up by S$200.
"It is to help Singapore citizens with their living expenses, with more support for the lower-income," said MOF.
Eligible Singaporeans will automatically receive their payments from Sep 9 and can check their eligibility on the GovBenefits website.
Recipients will receive an SMS notification before and after the payment is credited. Those without a mobile number registered with Singpass will receive a letter at the address listed on their identity card.