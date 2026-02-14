Commentary: Budget 2026 – why CDC vouchers are still given in a time of economic recovery

SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Feb 12), many Singaporeans were likely watching out for one Budget 2026 announcement more closely than the rest: the amount of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and other cash payouts they would receive. In this Budget, households will get S$500 (US$396) in CDC vouchers to help with daily expenses, with a S$200 to S$400 Cost-of-Living special payment for eligible Singaporeans.

But such broad-based support measures were introduced in extraordinary circumstances – a global pandemic and then the sharp surge in global inflation. While more help is always welcome, what does it mean to continue them when the economic backdrop appears to have improved?

The latest data tells us that household incomes are rising, economic growth has outperformed expectations and inflationary pressures have moderated.

In 2025, the median monthly household income rose to S$12,446, a real increase of 6.8 per cent after adjusting for inflation. Median monthly household income per household member also rose 7.5 per cent in real terms. Over the past decade, real wages have increased across all income levels, with lower-income workers seeing the strongest gains.