Budget 2026: Seven things you need to know

SINGAPORE: Budget season is here again.

Against a backdrop of global uncertainty and what Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described as a more fragmented and dangerous world, this year's Budget focused on strengthening Singapore's resilience while supporting workers and households.

From cash payouts to CPF changes and free access to AI tools, here are seven key takeaways from this year’s Budget.

A CASH PAYOUT – AND MORE CDC VOUCHERS

There's another round of support for households.

Singaporean adults earning up to S$100,000 (US$79,000) in assessable income, and who do not own more than one property, will receive a one-off cost-of-living cash payment of between S$200 and S$400.

The payout will be disbursed in September and is expected to benefit about 2.4 million people.

Eligible HDB households will also receive enhanced U-Save rebates. For the 2026 financial year, they will get 1.5 times the usual amount – up to S$570 – to help offset utilities bills.

And yes, more CDC vouchers are coming.

All Singaporean households will receive S$500 in CDC vouchers in January, half of which can be used at participating supermarkets and the rest at heartland merchants and hawkers. They will be valid until Dec 31, 2027.

MORE CHILD LIFESG CREDITS

Families with young children are getting a boost, too.

In July, families will receive S$500 in Child LifeSG credits for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below. For babies born in 2026, the credits will be given out in April next year.

The credits can be accessed via the LifeSG app and used at physical and online merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

They can help with everyday expenses like groceries, utilities and pharmacy items – the sort of regular costs that add up.