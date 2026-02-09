Singapore's median monthly household income crosses S$12,000, up 6.8% after adjusting for inflation

SINGAPORE: The median monthly household income in Singapore rose to S$12,446 (US$9,250) last year, up from S$11,558 the year before, an increase of 6.8 per cent after adjusting for inflation.

After accounting for household size, the median monthly household income per household member rose by 7.5 per cent in real terms, from S$3,837 in 2024 to S$4,160 in 2025.

The figures were released on Monday (Feb 9) in the Key Household Income Trends 2025 paper by the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat).

In a video posted on social media after the figures were released, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that real wages across all income levels rose over the past 10 years.

"That means that for many Singaporean workers and households, wage growth has outpaced inflation," he added.

"Importantly, wage growth has been strongest for lower-income workers, faster than for those in the middle or at the top."