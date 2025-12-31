Crowds gather at Marina Bay for New Year countdown; several areas now closed

SINGAPORE: Crowds are starting to form around Marina Bay for New Year countdown celebrations, and the police have started to close areas that have reached full capacity.

In a Facebook post just after 8pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it had closed the Jubilee Bridge, the Fullerton Waterfront area and the Merlion Waterfront area.

SPF advised members of the public to avoid these areas.

As of 8.25pm, several other areas were marked as "crowded" or "very crowded" on the Crowd@MarinaBay website, including areas around the Esplanade and Marina Bay Sands.

To manage crowds, the police will release real-time photos of the situation at Marina Bay and Kallang. Certain areas may be closed if they become overcrowded.