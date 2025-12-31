Crowds gather at Marina Bay for New Year countdown; several areas now closed
People who are planning to head down are advised to check the crowd levels on the Crowd@MarinaBay website.
SINGAPORE: Crowds are starting to form around Marina Bay for New Year countdown celebrations, and the police have started to close areas that have reached full capacity.
In a Facebook post just after 8pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it had closed the Jubilee Bridge, the Fullerton Waterfront area and the Merlion Waterfront area.
SPF advised members of the public to avoid these areas.
As of 8.25pm, several other areas were marked as "crowded" or "very crowded" on the Crowd@MarinaBay website, including areas around the Esplanade and Marina Bay Sands.
To manage crowds, the police will release real-time photos of the situation at Marina Bay and Kallang. Certain areas may be closed if they become overcrowded.
People who are planning to head down to these areas are advised to check the crowd levels on the Crowd@MarinaBay website and the Crowd@Kallang website.
Besides showing real-time crowd levels and area closures, the websites will also have photos of each location. These photos will be updated “periodically”, said the police.
Users can view the photos by clicking on the camera icon on the maps.
Some entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay and Kallang Basin will be closed to regulate crowd flow.
In the event of overcrowding, trains may bypass stations such as Bayfront and Stadium MRT stations to divert crowds away from these affected areas.
"Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of security personnel on duty," the police said on Monday.
The police added that the footways along the Esplanade Bridge, Bayfront Avenue, Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge are for transit purposes only.
"Pedestrians will not be allowed to stop and congregate on these footways," the police said.
Apart from Marina Bay and Kallang, various countdown activities are also lined up at Sentosa and Clarke Quay, as well as seven heartland sites.