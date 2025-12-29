Police to release photos of crowds at Marina Bay and Kallang 2026 countdown celebrations

SINGAPORE: To manage crowds at this year’s countdown celebrations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be releasing real-time photos of the situation at Marina Bay and Kallang.

Police are expecting “very large crowds” at both locations and may also close certain areas if they become overcrowded.

People who are planning to head down are advised to check the crowd levels on the Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang websites.

Besides showing real-time crowd levels and area closures, it will also have photos of each site. These photos will be updated “periodically”, said the police, although they did not specify how often the photos would be refreshed.

Users can view the photos by clicking on the camera icon on the maps.

The websites will be available on mobile phones from 7pm on Dec 31 for Marina Bay, and from 8.30pm for Kallang Basin.