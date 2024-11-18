Counterterrorism exercise involving more than 40 students and police officers conducted at ITE College West

SINGAPORE: Gunshots rang out in the air as police officers confronted armed terrorists at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West on Monday morning (Nov 18).

Firing at the armed terrorists in a tactical formation, police officers were responding to a suicide bomb attack followed by a hostile vehicle attack.

The suicide bomber ran into a crowd before detonating the bomb in his backpack. Injured students fell to the floor bleeding amid the smoke and fire, and student volunteers trained by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in emergency skills rushed over to help those who were injured.

Soon after, more terrorists drove into the crowd at the carpark as police officers arrived on the scene. The terrorists and police officers fired at each other among the casualties laying on the floor until the assailants fell.