Singapore will ensure stocks of updated COVID-19 vaccine if necessary, says MOH amid cases of new Eris variant
MOH said the prevailing COVID-19 vaccines in the national vaccination programme continue to offer good protection against severe disease.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Aug 18) that it will continue to ensure stocks of updated COVID-19 vaccines are available if necessary and appropriate for the local situation.
It was responding to queries from CNA regarding the rise of the EG.5 "Eris" variant in the United States.
"The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor vaccine developments closely and ensure availability of updated vaccines in Singapore if assessed to be appropriate for the local situation."
A new COVID-19 booster vaccine is expected to be available in the US in September to tackle the variant. These shots are designed to target the XBB.1.5 variant - an Omicron offshoot.
EG.5 is similar to XBB.1.5 although the newer subvariant carries one mutation to its spike protein.
The booster shot still needs to be authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
EG.5 has been found in more than 50 countries as of Aug 8, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
It is the most common and fastest-growing COVID-19 subvariant in the US, estimated to be responsible for around 17 per cent of current COVID-19 cases.
MOH said the prevailing COVID-19 vaccines in the national vaccination programme continue to offer good protection against severe disease.
It added that the number of hospitalisations and new intensive care unit admissions from COVID-19 in Singapore remains stable.
Earlier this month, MOH said about 18 per cent of recent COVID-19 community cases in Singapore were infected with the EG.5 Omicron subvariant.
The first local case infected with the subvariant was detected on May 5.
The WHO has classified EG.5, as a "variant of interest", indicating that it should be more closely watched than others because of mutations that might make it more contagious or severe.