Singapore will ensure stocks of updated COVID-19 vaccine if necessary, says MOH amid cases of new Eris variant

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Aug 18) that it will continue to ensure stocks of updated COVID-19 vaccines are available if necessary and appropriate for the local situation.

It was responding to queries from CNA regarding the rise of the EG.5 "Eris" variant in the United States.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor vaccine developments closely and ensure availability of updated vaccines in Singapore if assessed to be appropriate for the local situation."

A new COVID-19 booster vaccine is expected to be available in the US in September to tackle the variant. These shots are designed to target the XBB.1.5 variant - an Omicron offshoot.

EG.5 is similar to XBB.1.5 although the newer subvariant carries one mutation to its spike protein.

The booster shot still needs to be authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

EG.5 has been found in more than 50 countries as of Aug 8, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is the most common and fastest-growing COVID-19 subvariant in the US, estimated to be responsible for around 17 per cent of current COVID-19 cases.