CPF members making online nominations must use biometrics as part of anti-scam measures

SINGAPORE: Central Provident Fund (CPF) members making an online nomination will have to use their biometrics from May as part of additional security measures, the CPF Board said on Tuesday (May 20).

The measures are on top of existing anti-scam measures, including the CPF Withdrawal Lock and a 12-hour cooling period for increases to the daily withdrawal limit for online withdrawals.

The CPF Board also announced that all outbound calls have been consolidated into a single number. Since end-April, all calls from the CPF Board have been made from 6227 1188.

For missed calls, CPF members will get a gov.sg SMS or an email from an address ending with @cpf.gov.sg or @e.cpf.gov.sg with callback details.

The board said the consolidation into a single number aims to help people easily verify the authenticity of calls from the authority. It has been whitelisted in the ScamShield application.

This move builds on its efforts in December last year where outbound calls came from two numbers – 6227 1188 and 6202 3388.