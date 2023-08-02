CPIB did not announce Iswaran's arrest initially as it wanted to establish more facts, hear his side: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: When the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) first disclosed that Transport Minister S Iswaran was assisting with investigations, it did not state that he had been arrested as it wanted to first establish more facts of the case, as well as hear his side of the story, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, Mr Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (Aug 2).

CPIB had announced on Jul 12 that Mr Iswaran was assisting with investigations but only announced two days later that Mr Iswaran and Hotel Properties Limited managing director Ong Beng Seng had been arrested by the CPIB on Jul 11.

Addressing questions from several Members of Parliament (MP) in parliament, Mr Chan added that law enforcement agencies, including CPIB, usually do not disclose the names of persons being investigated or arrested as there are “good reasons”.

“Say someone has been picked up, arrested, and investigations are ongoing. If it is immediately announced that the person has been arrested and is being investigated, it may prejudice the person,” said Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister.

He said that this would create an impression that the person has done wrong, even if subsequent investigations do not result in any charges brought against him.

“Thus, to be fair to the persons involved, law enforcement agencies generally refrain from immediately naming the persons being investigated,” he said.

For the present case, however, CPIB decided to disclose on Jul 12 that Mr Iswaran was assisting CPIB with investigations as it involved a minister, said Mr Chan.