Singapore to equip critical information infrastructure owners with proprietary threat detection systems

SINGAPORE: The government will help critical information infrastructure owners (CIIOs) defend against cyberattacks with new measures, including equipping them with proprietary threat detection systems.

Speaking in parliament on Monday (Mar 2), Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that these moves will help CIIOs level up and hold their own in a fight against advanced persistent threats.

"Typically, national security is the exclusive domain of governments, such as developing cutting-edge technological systems and training skilled operators to deal with various threat scenarios," he said.

"We have decided to avail some of the government’s expertise to the private sector, to level the playing field between the defenders and the attackers."

The proprietary tools, developed by the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), will complement commercial threat detection systems used by CIIOs. The CSIT is a technical agency in the Ministry of Defence.