'Nothing special': Residents near Pandan Reservoir shrug off crocodile sighting

SINGAPORE: When he heard on the radio that a crocodile was spotted at Pandan Reservoir on Thursday (Aug 20), retiree Mr Ng decided to cycle there on Friday morning to try his luck at spotting it.

But the waters were empty, with barely a fish in sight.

“Only one crocodile, but scared until like that,” the 70-year-old said in Mandarin, referring to the suspension of water activities at the reservoir.

Another retiree who gave his name as Andrew said he walked at the reservoir at around 7pm on Thursday and did not notice anything out of the ordinary.

“Some people were just walking and some sitting around. As per normal, nothing extra,” he said, adding that he only learnt of the sighting later, when a friend sent him a news report.

The sighting will not stop him from visiting the reservoir, he said. “Nothing special ... It's in the water. I won’t go in the water. If let’s say it’s on land, I can run faster than the crocodile.”

When CNA arrived at the reservoir park near the amenities centre at 11.15am on Friday, the reservoir was mostly empty, apart from a handful of foreign workers resting in the shade of the trees.

The Paddle Lodge, run by the Singapore Canoe Federation, was quiet too, with boats bobbing in the water and stacked on the dock. A scan of the reservoir's 6km perimeter at noon turned up no warning signs or cordoned-off areas.