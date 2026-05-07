Crocodile spotted off Sentosa Cove caught and put down: NParks

SINGAPORE: The crocodile that was spotted in waters off Sentosa Cove on Wednesday (May 6) was caught and put down due to public safety considerations and a lack of relocation options, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday.

The nearly 2m-long estuarine crocodile was spotted at around 6pm on Thursday, and was trapped and removed by NParks contractors at around 9pm on the same day off Sentosa Cove.

In its considerations for relocating the crocodile, NParks found Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve to be unsuitable due to its large population of about 20 crocodiles.

“With relocation, there is also a risk of the crocodile returning to the location where it was captured, which poses public safety concerns,” NParks director of wildlife management How Choon Beng said.

He added that NParks also checked if Mandai Wildlife Group was able to accommodate the crocodile, but it was unable to do so.

“In view of public safety considerations and the lack of relocation options, NParks has made the decision to sedate and humanely put down the crocodile,” he said.

A Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said that decisions to accept any animal into its care are guided by its ability to meet the highest standards of welfare and quality of life, while balancing implications for its existing animal population and conservation commitments.

“After careful assessment, it was determined that we would not be able to provide (the crocodile) a placement that would meet these standards of care,” the spokesperson said, adding that the situation was a difficult one and the decision was not made lightly.

Water activities, including swimming and kayaking, had been halted at Sentosa’s Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches after the crocodile was spotted.

However, they were allowed to resume with immediate effect following the animal’s capture and removal, the Sentosa Development Corporation said on Facebook at about 7.25pm on Thursday.