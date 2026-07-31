Cross Island Line to get 4 new stations linking Taman Jurong and western industrial estates by late 2030s

Other than Gul Circle, the three remaining stations are temporarily labelled CR20, CR21 and CR22, as with all non-interchange CRL stations pending official names.

CR20 will sit at Jalan Terusan near Jurong Lake Gardens, beside the Ayer Rajah Expressway, serving residential blocks at Yung Ho Spring I, Jurong Lake Gardens, St Andrew's Nursing Home and Taman Jurong Skyline. It could also connect to Superbowl Jurong in future.

CR21 will be located along Jalan Buroh, serving as a gateway to Jurong Island, while CR22 will sit at the eastern end of Gul Circle, serving existing and future developments in the Benoi and Gul areas.

The Gul Circle interchange will serve existing and future industrial areas.

Taman Jurong Citizens' Consultative Committee chairman Vincent Lim said the new station at Taman Jurong will benefit not just his residents, but also workers in the western industrial areas.

"Many companies or corporations located in the west have difficulty finding employees," he said. "Let's say you are staying somewhere in the east, nobody would want to work in the west, as the journey is more than an hour generally."

Mr Lim said that currently, workers in these industrial areas have to take company-provided shuttle buses, a strain that the CRL extension will help alleviate.

"The connectivity is so good from CR20 to 23, it's only three to four stations," he said.

NEW DEPOT AND LAND ACQUISITION

A second CRL rail depot will be built at the former Raffles Country Club site, providing maintenance and stabling facilities for the train fleet.

It will be co-located with a multi-storey bus depot offering parking, charging and maintenance facilities for public buses.

On Friday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) gazetted the acquisition of seven industrial properties in full and eight partially to facilitate the construction of CRL3 and related road works.

Fully acquired properties are:

OMS Oilfield Services

Total Facility Engineering

YHH Manufacturing

Glory Metal Engineering

Eastern (1961) Company

Drilmaco

Completion Products

The partially acquired properties are:

Trans Auto Logistics

PowerGas (electrical sub-station owner)

Hankyu Hanshin Properties Singapore

Evershine Corporation

Woodlands Transport Service

Geodis Logistics Singapore

Continental Steel

LCP Building Products

The partial acquisitions will largely affect ancillary features such as green verges and boundary fences; business operations can continue and relocation is not required. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will reinstate affected structures once works are completed.

“SLA and LTA will work closely with the affected parties and assist them through the acquisition process,” the agencies said in a statement.

With CRL3, the line will span about 67km when completed, making it Singapore's eighth and longest fully underground MRT line.

Phase 1, comprising 12 stations across about 29km, is set to be completed in 2030. Phase 2 spans around 15km with six stations, and is targeted for completion in 2032.

When fully completed, the CRL is expected to have a daily ridership of at least 600,000 in the initial years, growing to 1 million in the longer term, LTA said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said the CRL's new extension will be linked to Jurong Island. It is actually linked to Jalan Buroh, near the Jurong Island Checkpoint. We apologise for the error.