More than 81,000 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes seized at Changi Free Trade Zone

SINGAPORE: A total of 81,750 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes were seized at a warehouse unit within the Changi Free Trade Zone, said Singapore Customs on Tuesday (Aug 18).

During an inspection on Jun 9, Customs officers inspected a consignment declared as cigarettes under a transhipment permit destined for Mexico. They found cigarettes of assorted brands in cardboard boxes, wrapped in black and green packaging.

Suspecting that these cigarettes were counterfeit, the officers contacted the respective trademark proprietors, who confirmed this after inspecting them.

Customs subsequently seized the counterfeit cigarettes, which will be disposed of after the trademark proprietors have completed infringement actions.