More than 81,000 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes seized at Changi Free Trade Zone
Singapore Customs found the cigarettes in a consignment destined for Mexico.
SINGAPORE: A total of 81,750 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes were seized at a warehouse unit within the Changi Free Trade Zone, said Singapore Customs on Tuesday (Aug 18).
During an inspection on Jun 9, Customs officers inspected a consignment declared as cigarettes under a transhipment permit destined for Mexico. They found cigarettes of assorted brands in cardboard boxes, wrapped in black and green packaging.
Suspecting that these cigarettes were counterfeit, the officers contacted the respective trademark proprietors, who confirmed this after inspecting them.
Customs subsequently seized the counterfeit cigarettes, which will be disposed of after the trademark proprietors have completed infringement actions.
The Changi Free Trade Zone is a special economic area where goods can be imported, stored and re-exported without paying Goods and Services Tax immediately.
“Singapore Customs does not condone the use of our Free Trade Zones for illicit activities,” a spokesperson said, adding that the agency would continue working with local and international partners to stamp them out.
Customs also said counterfeit and illicit tobacco undermine fair trade and pose risks to consumers, and that it remained committed to enforcing customs regulations and safeguarding Singapore’s trade ecosystem.