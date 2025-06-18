Cyclist shot near SAF range under investigation for wilful trespass

SINGAPORE: A man who was shot while cycling in a restricted area during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) live-firing activity is being investigated for wilful trespass, the police said on Wednesday (Jun 18).

The 42-year-old was shot at around 11.40am on Sunday while cycling with his friends in a forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir. This is an area that has been gazetted for SAF live-firing.

At the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the SAF at its Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km away.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by his friends, and a bullet slug was found lodged in his left lower back. He was in a stable condition after surgery to remove the bullet slug, the police said on Monday.

Under the Military Manoeuvres Act, unauthorised individuals are not allowed to enter gazetted areas designated for SAF live-firing for their own safety.

Wilful trespass refers to a person deliberately trespassing on any grounds that belong to the government, areas designated for public purposes, houses, premises, land, boats or vessels without a satisfactory excuse.

Anyone convicted of wilful trespass can be fined up to S$1,000 (US$778).