Recent data breaches do not appear to be part of coordinated campaigns targeting Singapore: CSA
The cybersecurity incidents instead reflect a broader global trend of opportunistic attacks, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.
SINGAPORE: The average monthly number of reported cyber incidents since September has been three times the January to August average, but they do not appear to be part of coordinated campaigns targeting Singapore, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Friday (Nov 13).
Instead, these incidents reflect "a broader global trend of opportunistic attacks", it added. Some incidents have also involved compromised third-party suppliers, underscoring the importance of managing supply-chain risks.
The statement comes after a recent spate of data breaches involving healthcare entities and other organisations.
CSA said it has briefed all critical information infrastructure (CII) sectors and is working closely with CII owners to strengthen cyber defences.
The CII sectors are: energy, water, banking and finance, healthcare, transport, infocomm, media, security and emergency services, and government.
CSA has also engaged key trade associations and chambers to help businesses understand the evolving threats and take appropriate preventive measures.
"Cyberattacks are increasingly opportunistic. Threat actors actively scan the internet for vulnerable systems, and organisations can become victims even if they are not specifically targeted," CSA said, urging all organisations to take immediate steps to strengthen cyber defences.
"The growing use of artificial intelligence by threat actors could further accelerate the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, reducing the time organisations have to secure their systems."
Recent healthcare data breaches
Oct 24: Alliance Medinet
Personal data of about 110,000 members was compromised after unauthorised access to its membership database, including names, identification numbers and contact details. Bank details of seven members and one member’s medical diagnosis might also have been affected. Nearly 4,400 customers of HSBC Life, Income Insurance and Singlife were affected or potentially affected.
Nov 6: Doctor Anywhere
Users’ personal data was leaked in a cyber incident involving an unknown third party. Doctor Anywhere, which became aware of the breach on Oct 29, did not disclose how many users or what data were affected, but said clinical records were not compromised.
Nov 9: Fullerton Health
A server supporting its Migrant Worker Primary Care Plan programme was accessed without authorisation. Fullerton Health did not disclose how many workers were affected, but said names, FIN numbers, dates of birth and contact details may have been exposed, while health, medical and financial information were not affected.
Nov 11: Dementia Singapore’s CARA SG app
Some CARA SG members’ personal data may have been compromised after a cyber incident that saw unauthorised app notifications being sent on Nov 1. Names, email addresses, phone numbers and membership IDs may have been affected, but no NRIC numbers were compromised.
Nov 11: Minmed Group
A standalone system supporting Minmed’s teleconsultation and health screening services was hit by a “malicious cybersecurity incident”. The group did not disclose the number of people or types of personal data affected, but said clinical records were not compromised.
Nov 12: Agency for Integrated Care (AIC)
An unauthorised third party accessed AIC’s Advance Care Planning IT system, potentially compromising the personal data of up to 4,064 staff members from public healthcare institutions and community care providers. Names, contact details and NRIC numbers may have been affected, but no indications were found that medical records or patient data had been compromised.
The statement comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday that it was taking the recent spate of cybersecurity incidents involving six healthcare and healthcare-related entities very seriously.
The affected entities include the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), Alliance Medinet, Doctor Anywhere Group, Fullerton Health Group, Minmed Group and Dementia Singapore.
MOH said the breaches had not disrupted patient care operations, and there was no evidence so far that patient safety and care had been compromised.
It added that, to its knowledge, there had been no unauthorised access to patient health records in the breaches.
However, personal data may have been compromised in several of the incidents.
Among them, Alliance Medinet said the personal data of about 110,000 members had been compromised, while AIC said the personal data of up to 4,064 employees from public healthcare institutions and community care providers may have been accessed by an unauthorised third party.
MOH said it was following up with the affected entities to assess the full implications of the incidents.
It also asked national health technology agency Synapxe and public healthcare institutions to step up monitoring for potential cyber threats, while urging private healthcare providers to review and strengthen their cybersecurity measures.
MOH warned that advances in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, could make cyberattacks more frequent, rapid and formidable.
Organisations that encounter cyber incidents can lodge a report with CSA’s SingCERT or contact the Cyber Incident Helpline at 6890 9555 for initial incident triage, advisory support and referrals to relevant service providers and resources.
Organisations are also encouraged to tap CSA’s CISO-as-a-Service programme to engage professional consultants to develop tailored cybersecurity plans, with up to 70 per cent co-funding available to eligible small and medium enterprises.