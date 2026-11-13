Recent data breaches do not appear to be part of coordinated campaigns targeting Singapore: CSA

SINGAPORE: The average monthly number of reported cyber incidents since September has been three times the January to August average, but they do not appear to be part of coordinated campaigns targeting Singapore, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Friday (Nov 13).

Instead, these incidents reflect "a broader global trend of opportunistic attacks", it added. Some incidents have also involved compromised third-party suppliers, underscoring the importance of managing supply-chain risks.

The statement comes after a recent spate of data breaches involving healthcare entities and other organisations.

CSA said it has briefed all critical information infrastructure (CII) sectors and is working closely with CII owners to strengthen cyber defences.

The CII sectors are: energy, water, banking and finance, healthcare, transport, infocomm, media, security and emergency services, and government.

CSA has also engaged key trade associations and chambers to help businesses understand the evolving threats and take appropriate preventive measures.

"Cyberattacks are increasingly opportunistic. Threat actors actively scan the internet for vulnerable systems, and organisations can become victims even if they are not specifically targeted," CSA said, urging all organisations to take immediate steps to strengthen cyber defences.

"The growing use of artificial intelligence by threat actors could further accelerate the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, reducing the time organisations have to secure their systems."