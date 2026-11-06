Doctor Anywhere hit by data breach, clinical records 'not affected'

SINGAPORE: Personal data of Doctor Anywhere users was leaked in a "malicious cyber incident", the healthcare provider said in a statement on Friday (Nov 6).

"We take information security very seriously and took immediate action to address the incident," it said.

It did not say when the "unauthorised access by an unknown third party" took place, how many customers were affected and what type of data was compromised.

“As investigations are still ongoing, we are not able to provide any other details about the incident at this stage,” it said in the statement.

It added that it engaged an independent cybersecurity and forensic specialist, Ensign InfoSecurity, to support its investigation and strengthen its IT systems after the incident..

"As of Oct 30 2026, Ensign InfoSecurity has validated the security fixes deployed by our IT team and confirmed that the identified vulnerabilities in our system have been secured.



"Based on investigation to date, all clinical records are not affected by this incident."

It has reported the incident to the Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission and filed a police report. Affected users are being notified.

"We sincerely apologise for any concern this incident may cause," it added.

Doctor Anywhere said its subsidiary, Adept Health, which works with other organisations to administer corporate benefits, has informed the organisations it works with about the incident as well.



"Our priority remains ensuring business continuity, communicating with the affected stakeholders and implementing further cybersecurity enhancements as part of our ongoing response to the incident."

It added that its services remain operational, and customers can continue receiving treatment at its healthcare facilities.

"We continue to vigilantly monitor the situation and will provide timely updates to our stakeholders affected by the incident."

CNA has reached out to the company for more information.