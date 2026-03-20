DBS named world’s best private bank at global awards

SINGAPORE: DBS has been named the world’s best private bank at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards, marking the first time an Asia-headquartered bank has received the top accolade in the global awards’ 22-year history, DBS said on Friday (Mar 20).



The bank was also named the inaugural winner in the world’s safest private bank and world’s best for digital assets categories.



Euromoney, in its award citation, said that its "recognition of DBS as the World’s Best Private Bank reflects a simple truth: the future of private banking belongs to institutions that combine performance with resilience – and DBS has done so at a level few can match".



The bank highlighted its digital assets ecosystem, including the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), which was set up in 2021 and was among the first few private banks to enable clients to incorporate digital assets in their portfolios.

In the first half of 2025, DDEx handled more than S$3.1 billion (US$2.4 billion) in cryptocurrency trades and crypto-linked instruments by wealth clients.

DBS Trustee, described as the world’s first bank-backed trust to hold cryptocurrencies, recorded inflows exceeding S$2 billion last year.

"While we are proud of how far we have come, we remain focused on raising the bar further by continuing to innovate, staying close to our clients’ needs and helping shape the future of private banking,” said group head of DBS Private Bank Joseph Poon.