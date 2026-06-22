Dear You distributor seeking IMDA approval for up to 50 Teochew screenings

SINGAPORE: The distributor of China’s box office success Dear You is seeking approval for up to 50 screenings of the film in Teochew, after authorities said they would take a more “flexible approach” in considering dialect film screenings in cinemas.

The film’s arrival in Singapore sparked much public debate after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) confirmed a Mandarin-dubbed version of Dear You would be screened commercially.

Dear You’s original Teochew version was screened at the premiere and will also be available for subsequent festival and niche screenings instead.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said on Monday (Jun 22) that it remained open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings should the film’s distributor wish to apply for them, in response to audience interest.

Distributor Clover Films told CNA on Monday that it sought approval for up to 50 Teochew screenings after the ministry's statement.

“Following MDDI's statement earlier today, we have submitted our third request to seek IMDA's approval for up to 50 screenings of Dear You in Teochew over the coming weeks,” said Mr Lim Teck, managing director of Clover Films.

“From the outset, our intention has been to make Dear You in Teochew available as widely as possible in Singapore, and we have been working closely with IMDA since late May towards this objective. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with IMDA on the Teochew screenings, as well as on future titles, so that we can continue bringing quality films in their original languages to audiences in Singapore,” he added.

