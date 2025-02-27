Death row inmate granted stay of execution two days before scheduled hanging

SINGAPORE: A death row inmate was granted a stay of execution about two days before he was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday (Feb 26), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

Hamzah Ibrahim was sentenced to death in 2017 after he was convicted of possessing 26.29g of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

In response to CNA's queries, MHA said Hamzah was scheduled for execution on Wednesday as he had "exhausted all legal channels" in relation to his conviction and sentence, including the clemency process.

On Monday, he was issued an order of respite by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. An order of respite is not a pardon.

MHA said that the Cabinet had advised the president that such an order should be issued for Hamzah after taking into account "recent developments" in the courts.

This development, which may be relevant to Hamzah's case, is the Court of Appeal’s decision to grant a stay in execution for convicted drug courier Pannir Selvam Pranthaman.