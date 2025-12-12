Consumers want fast and cheap delivery. What does that mean for Singapore's parcel delivery workers?

SINGAPORE: When the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an e-commerce boom, TH was earning around S$2.40 (US$1.80) a parcel as a last-mile delivery driver – roughly S$400 a day.

But as the years passed, the rate kept dropping. By 2024, it was S$1.60 a parcel. For the 44-year-old, it was the final straw.

“The price keeps going down. Now you can't really make much,” said TH, who left the job last year. The difference in earnings could cover the cost of his vehicle rent and petrol.

TH, who declined to share his full name, is far from alone. Across Singapore's delivery sector, workers say they are being squeezed between consumer expectations for fast, cheap delivery and a business model that pushes costs down to those at the bottom of the chain.

50 CENTS A PARCEL

Years of fierce competition between platforms have made rapid, low-cost delivery the norm, said Assistant Professor in Economics Chua Yeow Hwee of Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The result: tighter delivery windows, higher parcel volumes and zero tolerance for delays.

For last-mile workers, who are usually paid per parcel, meeting these expectations means longer hours and mounting stress.

“The pressure created by consumer demand is effectively borne by workers at the end of the day, causing many to leave,” Asst Prof Chua said.

While major logistics companies in Singapore typically employ their own delivery drivers, they also rely on main contractors and subcontractors who source last-mile workers to complete the final leg of delivery on foot or by vehicle.

The pandemic temporarily inflated pay rates as e-commerce orders spiked, said Asst Prof Chua.

“As demand normalised and more workers entered the sector, rates declined. Logistics firms are also rationalising costs after rapid expansion, and subcontracting structures allow cost pressures to be pushed down to workers,” he said.

A main contractor who asked to be identified as David said rates from one major logistics company have fallen by at least two-thirds since the pandemic – to under S$1 per parcel.

“There's no one to regulate all these prices. The person who actually gets discounted is the last-mile drivers and workers,” he said.

Retirees who once supplemented their income through delivery work have largely disappeared, David said. “It has become so low that there's no point in them working so hard for this amount of money.”

Another main contractor, Lyn, pays subcontracted walkers about 50 cents per parcel after taking her cut of 20 cents.

“If you want to adjust (the cut), then the last-mile personnel are left with nothing much, really,” she said.

HARSH PENALTIES

Low pay is only part of the problem. Delivery workers often bear the cost when things go wrong – and the penalties can be hefty.

At David's logistics company, workers who lose parcels must fork out the cost of the item, plus pay a penalty of S$75 to S$125. "As good as one whole day's salary gone," he said.

In other cases, the penalties seemed arbitrary. Ms Talya Poh, who used to work part-time as a last-mile walker with her mother, was told by her contractor that she would have to pay S$500 for any missing parcel, regardless of its actual value.

“Which, in my opinion, is ridiculous since parcel deliverers at the point in time when I was working were only earning 80 cents per parcel,” said the 22-year-old.

In a WhatsApp message seen by CNA, a logistics firm warned delivery drivers to send separate messages to customers for parcels requiring special handling, or face a fine of S$1,000.

One of Lyn's drivers forgot to send such a message before delivering a package. He had to pay the full fine with no opportunity to appeal.