'Systematic way' to look into random reports on illegal platform work needed for concerted action: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE: While reports on illegal platform work have been made in the past, a systematic and formalised way was needed to collect and address such feedback, the co-chairs of a trilateral group looking into platform worker issues said on Thursday (Sep 11).

"Previously, these kind of reportings were either by workers in a random manner or by members of the public. We didn't have a systematic way to do this," said Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon.

"Before the Platform Workers Act, there wasn't really a very formalised engagement between the platform workers and the platform operators themselves," he continued.

"There was actually no equal footing for them to undertake any negotiation. There were associations in existence, but they were not given the legal right to actually fully represent the workers who can join them as members."

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said that individual cases of illegal platform work sometimes "fall through the cracks".

"When there's collective awareness (and) understanding of the issues and a collective possibility to take action in a fair manner, we can collaborate with the employers – in this case the platform operators – to really seek out win-win possibilities for the business to be able to thrive in Singapore and for the workers to have a fair way to earn a wage.

"In this case, well, it's accumulated over time. And when this was brought up we have taken swift action," he told reporters.

The labour chief then called on platform workers to join the platform work associations so that these groups can collectively represent the workers' interests.

They were responding to CNA's question during a press conference by the trilateral group on why concerted steps to tackle illegal platform work were not taken earlier, given that these issues were not unheard of.

CNA first reported in 2023 about delivery rider accounts being sold online, potentially allowing foreigners to work illegally. Unlicensed carpooling chat groups have been active since at least 2019.