Dengue outbreaks averted in past two years, public urged to stay vigilant in 2025: NEA

SINGAPORE: Large dengue outbreaks were averted in 2023 and 2024, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (May 25), adding that vigilance is needed to prevent a surge this year.

In its dengue outlook for 2025, the agency said close to 2,000 cases have been reported to date.

This is a decrease of 74 per cent as compared with the same period last year, and “significantly lower” than the number of cases reported in the same period in 2023 and 2024.

Two dengue deaths due to local infection have been notified this year as of May 15, said NEA.

Despite this, members of the public were urged to stay vigilant as dengue risk factors remain high.

“Singapore’s low population immunity and the rise in dengue cases globally, makes the local population vulnerable to dengue transmission. The continued presence of these dengue risk factors may lead to a potential increase in dengue cases, if insufficient action is taken.”

NEA said the warmer months from May to October usually see higher dengue transmission in Singapore, due to accelerated development of the Aedes mosquito vector and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes.

“Therefore, it is critical that residents and stakeholders regularly practice the B-L-O-C-K steps to suppress the Aedes mosquito population and S-A-W actions to prevent mosquitoes bites and minimise risk of disease transmission.”

The National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2025, which was launched on Sunday, emphasises that dengue prevention is a social responsibility.

It will see ground outreach efforts such as house visits at dengue cluster areas and areas with high Aedes aegypti mosquito populations. Nationwide outreach will also be conducted over at least three months to sustain awareness throughout the traditional peak dengue season.