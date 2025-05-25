Dengue outbreaks averted in past two years, public urged to stay vigilant in 2025: NEA
The warmer months from May to October usually see higher dengue transmission in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Large dengue outbreaks were averted in 2023 and 2024, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (May 25), adding that vigilance is needed to prevent a surge this year.
In its dengue outlook for 2025, the agency said close to 2,000 cases have been reported to date.
This is a decrease of 74 per cent as compared with the same period last year, and “significantly lower” than the number of cases reported in the same period in 2023 and 2024.
Two dengue deaths due to local infection have been notified this year as of May 15, said NEA.
Despite this, members of the public were urged to stay vigilant as dengue risk factors remain high.
“Singapore’s low population immunity and the rise in dengue cases globally, makes the local population vulnerable to dengue transmission. The continued presence of these dengue risk factors may lead to a potential increase in dengue cases, if insufficient action is taken.”
NEA said the warmer months from May to October usually see higher dengue transmission in Singapore, due to accelerated development of the Aedes mosquito vector and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes.
“Therefore, it is critical that residents and stakeholders regularly practice the B-L-O-C-K steps to suppress the Aedes mosquito population and S-A-W actions to prevent mosquitoes bites and minimise risk of disease transmission.”
The National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2025, which was launched on Sunday, emphasises that dengue prevention is a social responsibility.
It will see ground outreach efforts such as house visits at dengue cluster areas and areas with high Aedes aegypti mosquito populations. Nationwide outreach will also be conducted over at least three months to sustain awareness throughout the traditional peak dengue season.
B-L-O-C-K and S-A-W
Suppress the Aesdes mosquito population and break disease transmission by regularly practising these B-L-O-C-K steps:
- Break up hardened soil
- Lift and empty flowerpot plates
- Overturn pails and wipe their rims
- Change water in vases
- Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside
Residents, especially those residing in dengue cluster areas or those diagnosed with or suspected to have dengue or Zika, should carry out these S-A-W actions to prevent mosquito bites:
- Spray insecticide in dark corners around the house
- Apply insect repellent regularly
- Wear long-sleeve tops and long pants
Speaking at the campaign launch event at Pasir Ris Sport Centre, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment emphasised the seriousness of the disease.
"Our immunity levels in our community are relatively low. Actually, because we have been very good at preventing dengue over the years. And yet, the exposure to the Aedes mosquito and potentially the dengue virus, is quite high where we are in the tropics, as well as the fact that we are an open, global and connected city," he said.
"There is a third component, which is that the Aedes mosquito lives in the urban environment. We are a dense urban environment, so if we are not careful, we can give it a lot of hope to increase in numbers."
Dr Janil added that dengue as a virus also shifts and changes over the years.
"For a wide variety of reasons, we have to make sure that we remind everybody about mosquito control, the dengue virus, the Zika virus, but far more importantly, about the role that all of us can play in our community," he said.
ACTION TAKEN
In 2023 and 2024, the surge in dengue cases was largely subdued despite a high baseline of dengue cases, said NEA.
“Strong and sustained community vigilance against breeding and innovations like Project Wolbachia have helped to avert large outbreaks,” it added.
In 2024, over 13,600 dengue cases were reported, an increase of 37 per cent compared with 2023. A total of 13 isolated Zika cases were also reported.
The same Aedes mosquitoes that transmit dengue also carry the Zika virus.
While Zika is generally a mild and self-limiting disease for most people, the consequences can be more serious if a pregnant woman is infected. Although rare, Zika virus infection in pregnant women can cause birth defects such as microcephaly in the babies.
NEA said it conducted about 686,000 mosquito inspections islandwide and uncovered about 23,900 mosquito breeding habitats.
At dengue cluster areas, about 67 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding detected were in homes, 27 per cent in public areas, 1 per cent at construction sites and 5 per cent in other premises types.
During the same period, over 11,900 enforcement actions were taken against owners and occupiers of premises for mosquito breeding. About 748 fines and 61 stop work orders were issued to construction sites, and 79 contractors were charged in court for repeat offences.
NEA said studies on Project Wolbachia showed that the risk of contracting dengue was lowered by about 75 per cent at the Aedes-Wolbachia release sites and 45 per cent at adjacent areas.
Under the project, male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that carry the Wolbachia bacteria are released to mate with the female Aedes mosquitoes. The eggs that are produced do not hatch.
By the end of 2026, NEA said 800,000 households or about 50 per cent of all households in Singapore will benefit from Project Wolbachia, up from 580,000 currently.
The agency will also trial the use of Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes at dengue clusters to supplement traditional control operations.