Desmond Lee rebuts Leong Mun Wai's claim that graduates are 'worse off' today in housing affordability

SINGAPORE: Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Friday (Mar 7) rebutted claims made by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai that graduates today are financially worse off when it comes to housing affordability.

Speaking during a debate on the Manpower Ministry's budget, Mr Leong said that graduates face greater challenges in buying housing compared with previous generations. In his speech delivered on Thursday, he compared the median starting salary of graduates with housing prices in 1979 and 2025 to support his claim.

In response, Mr Lee countered that Mr Leong's argument was based on a "selective" use of data, overlooking changing education levels, shifts in the resale market and improvements in housing quality over the decades.

STARTING SALARIES VS FLAT PRICES

Mr Leong said the median starting salary of a university graduate in 1979 was S$957 a month, while an NTC-3 graduate from the Vocational and Industrial Training Board (VITB), the predecessor of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), earned S$633.

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) NCMP then compared these starting salaries against the price of a new four-room flat located in new towns – one of three flat categories used by HDB back in the 1970s – which had a selling price of S$27,100 in July 1979.

The price of the four-room flat was equivalent to about 28 times the median starting salary of a university graduate or 43 times the median starting salary of a VITB graduate, Mr Leong said.

In contrast, by 2024, the median starting salary of a university graduate had risen to S$4,500 a month but the cheapest four-room flat on offer in the Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise last October was S$290,000, excluding grants.

This was equivalent to 64 times the median starting salary of a university graduate, he said.

The cheapest five-room flat on offer, at S$427,000, was 95 times the median starting salary of a graduate, he added.

“Based on housing affordability, the median university graduate today is worse off than the median ITE graduate in the late 1970s and early 1980s,” said Mr Leong.

Despite an “education arms race”, university graduates today can only afford “smaller and more expensive flats than what an ITE graduate could have bought 45 years ago”. The “prospects are even dimmer” for those without a degree, he added.