October BTO launch: Plus and Prime flats to have 6-9% subsidy recovery rates

SINGAPORE: Home buyers purchasing Plus and Prime flats launched on Wednesday (Oct 16) will be subject to subsidy recovery rates ranging from 6 to 9 per cent.

This is the amount owners of these flats will have to pay back to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) when they sell their homes upon reaching the 10-year minimum occupation period.

HDB on Wednesday launched more than 8,000 new flats across 15 projects - the most in a Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise to date.

Seven of the projects are under the Plus category, one in Prime and seven are classified as Standard projects. This is the first time that BTO flats are grouped this way, instead of being considered as being located in mature or non-mature estates.