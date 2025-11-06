DHL adjusts to shifting US trade rules, calls Asia its ‘second home’: CEO

SINGAPORE: German logistics giant DHL has boosted earnings in its international shipping business by staying flexible and adjusting operations in response to shifting United States trade rules, said its chief executive Tobias Meyer.

Meyer was speaking to CNA on Thursday (Nov 6), following the release of the company’s third-quarter earnings.

DHL, which also operates Germany’s postal services under Deutsche Post, reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter operating profit.

It recorded 1.5 billion euros (US$1.8 billion) in earnings before interest and taxes, beating analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion euros.

The company said that structural cost improvements and price adjustments helped it cope with a volatile economic environment, even as quarterly revenue slipped 2.3 per cent to 20.1 billion euros, weighed down by currency exchange rates and weaker shipment volumes to the US.

Meyer said that US trade policies had impacted the business “quite a bit”.

“We had a contraction of volumes, especially as it relates to flows to the US, that has also influenced our third quarter,” he noted.

He added that the strong euro had hit the company’s top line, but despite weaker revenue from exchange rates, DHL still managed to increase profits.

“We had a good third quarter, and we're fully geared up for the fourth, looking forward to the traditional peak season.”