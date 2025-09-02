Digital platforms of traditional media most relied upon during GE2025: IPS study

SINGAPORE: Voters in this year's General Election turned primarily to the digital platforms of Singapore’s traditional mass media for information, a study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has found.

Conducted in collaboration with the National University of Singapore's (NUS) communications and new media department, the study also revealed that legacy media outlets were considered more trustworthy than non-legacy platforms or personal communications during the hustings.

This year’s election, which marked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first as head of the People’s Action Party (PAP), saw the ruling party retain power with 65.57 per cent of the popular vote.

The IPS study, released on Tuesday (Sep 2), also found that social media was used more often than party channels for learning about or interacting with candidates.

The surveys, conducted between May 5 and 20 with 2,071 respondents, were led by NUS communications and new media head Associate Professor Natalie Pang, deputy head Associate Professor Carol Soon and IPS research assistant Samantha Quek.

TRADITIONAL MEDIA REIGNS SUPREME

Interest in the election was high – 74 per cent of respondents said they were very or extremely interested, up from 66 per cent in 2020.

Both PAP and opposition voters turned more frequently to legacy media than non-legacy platforms.

Assoc Prof Soon explained that legacy media refers to traditional outlets that predate the digital era, such as CNA, the Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao, which now also operate in digital formats. Non-legacy media includes digital-only news sites such as Mothership and Rice Media, podcasts such as Political Prude, Yah Lah But and the Daily Ketchup, and online forums such as Reddit and HardwareZone.

“Back to 2015 or even the 2011 elections, the cyberspace was typically associated with the wild wild west. You heard a lot of dominant, loud opposition voices,” she said.

“But today, we don't see that. Based on our findings, both PAP voters and opposition voters are using legacy media more than non-legacy media. It speaks to this normalisation. So it's going to be a bit even harder to draw that cause and effect between media use and voting behaviour.”

As in GE2020, the top three media sources during GE2025 remained consistent: online platforms of mass media ranked first, followed by television and local digital-only news sites.

Across all age, income and education groups, the digital formats of Singapore’s legacy media served as the primary source of election information.

However, among voters aged 21 to 34, TikTok replaced television as the second most used platform.

Overall, nearly half of all respondents said they used the websites, apps or podcasts of Singapore's mass media daily during the election campaign period, making legacy media an “all-rounder” across demographic lines.

Trust levels rose across all communication channels. Local radio stations and their digital platforms were rated most trustworthy, followed by local newspapers and their digital platforms, then local television stations and their digital platforms.