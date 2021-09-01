'Should have started this years back': Most hawker centre diners clear trays on first day of enforcement

SINGAPORE: Most patrons at hawker centres have been clearing their trays and leaving behind clean tables, as enforcement rules against table littering kicked in Wednesday (Sep 1), observed workers at these public dining places.

There were a handful of diners who did not do so, but most cleaners and patrons CNA spoke to said they welcomed the new regulations and that the clearing of trays was a “good” practice to cultivate.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced in May that diners at hawker centres must clear their tables of used trays, crockery and litter after their meals, with enforcement starting from Sep 1. This comes after a three-month advisory period.

First-time offenders will receive a written warning. Second-time offenders will face a composition fine of S$300, while subsequent offenders may face court fines.

However, enforcement will not be taken against those who are “clearly unable” to return their trays, such as the frail elderly or young children who are unable to purchase and carry their own food to the table, said the National Environment Agency in an update on Monday.

From Jan 1 next year, the table littering rule will also be enforced for diners at coffee shops and food courts, after an advisory period from Nov 1 to Dec 31.