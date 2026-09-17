Inter-agency task force proposes fee caps for all disability services, more families to receive subsidies

SINGAPORE: An inter-agency task force looking at measures to support families of people with disabilities has put forward its first set of recommendations, aimed at making services more affordable and accessible.

These include introducing fee caps for all disability services and raising means-tested subsidies for most families, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday (Sep 17).

The task force also recommended raising the eligibility threshold for means-tested subsidies to a monthly per capita household income of around S$6,000 (US$4,710), up from S$4,800.

It proposed stronger support for people with higher support needs, who typically face higher costs.

Lower-income households will continue to receive the highest levels of support and would pay no more than S$10 for community-based services such as day activity centres and the Enabling Skills for Life Programme, down from the current S$20 to S$60.

These changes are expected to be implemented by 2028, said MSF. By 2030, around 5,000 persons with disabilities accessing community and residential disability services are expected to benefit from these enhancements, it added.

MSF said that the task force’s first recommendations take a “two-pronged approach”.

“First, they seek to make disability services more affordable for families, including broader access to subsidies. Second, they aim to expand service capacity so that more persons with disabilities can access appropriate support," it added.

"Together, these measures will strengthen assurance for families and support long-term care planning."

Speaking to the media at the TOUCH Centre for Independent Living at the Enabling Village, Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said caring for a person with a disability is a "lifelong journey", with affordability being one of the biggest concerns raised by families of people with disabilities.

"Over time, care costs can add up. Families hope to get assurances that support will continue to be affordable," Mr Goh added.