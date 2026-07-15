People with disabilities, caregivers call for better healthcare and job support as task force weighs recommendations
Better employment opportunities, more affordable healthcare and stronger financial support were among the key priorities raised during consultations by a government task force, which will announce its recommendations later this year.
The task force found that staying employed, expanding healthcare and community services, and reducing out-of-pocket disability-related expenses were among the top concerns raised by those with disabilities and their caregivers.
BETTER HEALTHCARE SUPPORT
Mr Phua, who is also executive director of the Rare Disorders Society Singapore, said financial insecurity is a common concern among the roughly 280 families the charity supports.
While MediShield Life provides universal basic coverage, many families also purchase private Integrated Shield Plans to reduce out-of-pocket costs for catastrophic illnesses.
INCLUSIVE EMPLOYMENT
He hopes more seed funding and business mentorship can be made available to help families create sustainable micro-businesses for their loved ones with disabilities.
The government task force is expected to announce its recommendations by the end of the year.