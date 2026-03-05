Government to probe AI-driven disinformation videos: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will work with platforms to investigate a disinformation campaign involving AI-generated videos posted online, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Thursday (Mar 5).

This comes after a CNA investigation last month found that hundreds of AI-generated, Chinese-language YouTube videos have been targeting Singapore and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as part of an ongoing disinformation campaign.

In a written answer to a parliamentary question filed by MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied), Mrs Teo said most of the videos and accounts have since been removed by YouTube for contravening the platform’s own community guidelines against misinformation and spam.

"As is typical of such disinformation campaigns, similar videos and accounts have resurfaced," she added. "The government will work with platforms to review and investigate these videos."

Mr Fadli had wanted to know why a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) was not issued over the matter and whether there would be an investigation into the source of such videos.