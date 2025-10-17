Do centralised kitchens spell the end of Singapore’s school canteen culture?

SINGAPORE: When school canteen vendor Rayner Tan opened his vegetarian stall at Mee Toh School in Punggol two months ago, it was not just about selling food.

“I wanted to interact more with kids. That's one of the reasons why I chose a primary school,” said Mr Tan, who had little prior experience in the food-and-beverage industry before taking up the only available non-halal vacancy at the school.

Mr Tan is among a shrinking breed of vendors who have long been part of Singaporeans’ early school years. He was sharing his views on the future of school canteens with CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.

Starting next year, 13 primary and secondary schools will switch from traditional canteens to a central kitchen model, where meals are prepared off-site. Students will be able to collect their pre-ordered food by simply tapping their bus passes at dispensers.

The move aims to tackle a growing shortage of stallholders like Mr Tan, but concerns have also been raised about what students stand to lose in the process.