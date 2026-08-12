Doctor and friend get jail for taking ecstasy at Sentosa villa party after spiked drinks claim rejected

SINGAPORE: A doctor and his friend who were arrested during a raid at a villa on Sentosa Island were sentenced on Wednesday (Aug 12) to one year's jail each for taking drugs.

Dr Rayson Lee Rui Sheng, 36, and 29-year-old Tan Li Ming both intend to appeal against their convictions.

The pair had contested their respective charges of taking MDMA, also known as ecstasy, claiming their drinks had been spiked.

However, the judge rejected this defence based on the inconsistencies in their statements and testimonies at trial, along with their behaviour.

They had taken more drinks, despite suspecting that they were laced.

The pair had attended a birthday party at a villa within the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa hotel that began on the night of Aug 8, 2023, and extended into the early hours of the next day.

The authorities received information about drug-related activity at the villa and officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided the premises at about 5.40am, arresting several people including Dr Lee and Tan.