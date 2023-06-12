Singapore's refreshed social compact could see new approach to success, skills: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore could see a new approach to success and skills as part of the country’s refreshed social compact, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong highlighted other key shifts such as a revamped system of social support and a renewed sense of social solidarity, during his speech at the Institute of Policy Studies' 35th anniversary conference on Monday (Jun 12).

On the new approach to success, he said that engagements with Singaporeans showed that it is “less about the pot of gold at the end of the road and more about our sense of purpose and fulfilment along the way”.

Besides celebrating those who move to the top of certain professions, those who choose to spend more time with their families to be better parents and caregivers should also be equally embraced, said Mr Wong.

He added that those with talents in diverse areas such as the arts and sports, or those who serve in retail services, should be recognised.

Mr Wong said the refreshed social compact must be more inclusive and cannot be limited to a few selected pathways of advancement, with some given higher status than others.

“We must provide many more ways for our diverse talents to be the best possible version of themselves, to make a difference in their own ways, all deserving of equal respect in our society,” he added.