Singapore sees early seasonal uptick in flu cases, surge expected to ease by year-end

SINGAPORE: Singapore is experiencing an early surge in influenza cases, months ahead of the typical December to March flu season.

According to data from the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the number of patients testing positive for influenza has risen sharply since the last week of August.

About 30 per cent of samples tested during the week of Aug 24-30 were positive for influenza-like illnesses, peaking at 40 per cent by late September.

CDA data also shows that this year’s influenza peak is about 20 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

The health authority said that it has observed an uptick in seasonal influenza infections in Singapore since mid-August, which has remained elevated to date.

The predominant circulating strain is H3N2, a subtype of Influenza A, and a common cause of seasonal flu.