East Coast Seafood Centre to be redeveloped; tenants told to vacate in 2026: NParks

SINGAPORE: East Coast Seafood Centre will be redeveloped as part of efforts to rejuvenate the facility and surrounding areas, with tenants told to vacate the premises in 2026.

Responding to CNA queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Saturday (May 30) that the planned redevelopment is part of plans to "enhance the experience" of visitors to East Coast Park.

NParks said it had earlier informed tenants they would need to leave the premises in 2026 to give them "adequate time to make alternative arrangements" and had offered flexible lease arrangements to support their transition.

Seafood restaurant chain Jumbo Group announced in a regulatory filing on Friday that it would close its flagship restaurant at East Coast Seafood Centre when its lease expires on Sep 30, 2026.

The closure will bring to an end nearly four decades of operations at the site, where the restaurant first opened in 1987.

Jumbo currently operates seven outlets across Singapore. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the group said it was "actively exploring" new locations to continue serving diners.

NParks noted that the East Coast Seafood Centre has been a popular dining destination since it was established in the 1980s.

The centre also houses Long Beach Seafood's UDMC outlet, and CNA has contacted both Jumbo and Long Beach for more information on their future plans.

The two operators are among Singapore's best-known seafood chains and are known for dishes such as chilli crab and black pepper crab.

NParks added that it is studying the redevelopment of the centre in tandem with longer-term plans for East Coast Park and will share more details when ready.