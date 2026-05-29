Singapore workers likely to feel AI disruption sooner than most: ESR committee on human capital

SINGAPORE: Workers in Singapore are likely to feel the impact of artificial intelligence disruption sooner than many elsewhere in the world, said the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committee on human capital.

The warning comes as a national push gets underway to create a wider range of good jobs, while helping workers remain agile and adaptable amid rapid technological transformation.

The committee focused on empowering workers said Singapore cannot afford to slow AI adoption simply to preserve existing jobs, as that would erode the nation’s competitiveness.

Speaking to CNA, its co-chair David Neo and member Marcus Lam said the priority is not to protect every job, but to ensure workers remain adaptable, competitive and supported as industries evolve.

“We want to protect every worker, but we don't want to do that through protecting every job,” said Mr Neo, who is also acting minister for culture, community and youth.

“If we were to just protect jobs in the short term, we'll be doing our workers a disservice in the long term. Because if we are not competitive, then (businesses) will move out of Singapore.”

Countries that fail to adapt risk losing industries and investments to more competitive economies, he added.

Instead, Singapore should focus on helping workers reskill and upskill, while strengthening career transition support for those whose jobs may be disrupted, he said.