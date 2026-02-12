Job quality assessed using ‘more objectively measurable’ labour market indicators: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE: As the notion of a “good job” varies across individuals, the government uses a range of labour market indicators that are “more objectively measurable” to assess job quality, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon said in parliament on Thursday (Feb 12).

The government also regularly benchmarks labour market performance internationally across key dimensions that cover job creation and job quality, he added.

These dimensions include labour market participation, labour underutilisation and earnings, he said.

Dr Koh was responding to a parliamentary question filed by Member of Parliament Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) on what the Manpower Ministry’s operational definition of a “good job” is.

In January, Singapore’s Economic Strategy Review committees announced seven recommendations to drive growth and create good jobs.

One recommendation was to broaden the range of good jobs across the economy.

Dr Koh noted that the notion of a “good job” varies across individuals, and is shaped by their circumstances and aspirations.

It often includes factors such as wage growth, opportunities for career development, fair and safe workplaces and personal fulfilment, and what gives someone the highest utility, among others, he said.

“There are multiple dimensions to good jobs, and no single, universally accepted framework for measuring job quality. The perception of what constitutes good jobs also has a time dimension to it and may change with age,” Dr Koh said.

As such, the government chooses to measure a range of more objectively measurable labour market indicators to assess job quality, he said.