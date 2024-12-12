F&B, retail trade businesses counting on more anchor events to boost growth in 2025

SINGAPORE: When American superstar Taylor Swift played six sold-out concerts in Singapore in March, she fulfilled not just the wildest dreams of fans – but also some local businesses.

But that growth in revenue soon changed course.

The country’s food and beverage sector shrank in the next two consecutive quarters due to declines in the sales volumes of restaurants, fast food outlets and cafes.

For firms like The Black Hole Group, this was a reversal in fortunes.

Amid rising costs and manpower constraints, the lifestyle brand collective – which owns Muslim-friendly restaurants and cafes like Tipo Pasta Bar, The Great Mischief, and Working Title – was forced to close two outlets.

Its CEO Mustaffa Kamal recounted that at the start of the year, people were “out and about” and spending money.

“We experienced a slight increase in our revenue (of approximately) between 10 to 20 per cent across the different restaurants,” he added.