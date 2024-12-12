Singapore to hold more mega events in 2025, building on its position as a choice destination

While international sporting events such as the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament were held at the Singapore Sports Hub, local community events like the National School Games also had their time in the arena.



It was also a space for communities to come together, such as when the venue hosted a papal mass graced by Pope Francis in September.

The Kallang Alive Master Plan will add a new 18,000-capacity indoor arena to its stable of venue options.



“We want to turn what is viewed as infrastructure into memories in the hearts and minds of all who visit our precinct,” said Mr Magnus.



“We hope to ignite and refresh our sports and entertainment industry in Singapore, bringing new career options, creating jobs and also increasing, hopefully, visitorship into our nation.”