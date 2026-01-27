Singapore to recognise medical graduates from eight more overseas schools

SINGAPORE: Graduates from eight more overseas medical schools will be able to apply to practise medicine in Singapore from Feb 1.

With the addition of these schools, the total number of recognised overseas medical schools will rise to 120 from 112, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Medical Council (SMC) said in a joint press release on Tuesday (Jan 27).

“The additions will allow Singapore to better meet the growing demand for doctors as our population ages,” they said.

The move also follows an increase in Singapore’s annual local medical school intake from about 440 in 2014 to 555 in 2025, MOH and SMC added.

All aspiring medical students may apply to the additional eight medical schools for their overseas studies.

The eight medical schools are:

Adelaide University, College of Health in Australia

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal in India

University of Galway, School of Medicine in Ireland

Universiti Sains Malaysia, School of Medical Sciences in Malaysia

The Aga Khan University Medical College in Pakistan

Tsinghua University, School of Medicine in China

City St George’s, University of London, School of Health and Medical Sciences in the UK

University of Exeter, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, also in the UK

“All graduates from these medical schools, regardless of nationality, and whether they graduate before or after 2026, can apply for registration with SMC to practise medicine in Singapore, subject to the fulfilment of SMC’s prevailing requirements,” MOH and SMC said.

The list of recognised overseas medical schools is regularly reviewed by SMC to ensure that foreign-trained medical doctors who apply to practise in Singapore have received training that is comparable with local schools, they added.

“SMC considers various factors, such as the international rankings of schools, whether the language of instruction of the schools is compatible with local practice, as well as the performance of doctors from these universities,” MOH and SMC said.

“SMC will continue to assess foreign-trained medical doctors in their initial years through a supervisory framework to ensure high standards of medical practice.”