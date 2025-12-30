Lower electricity and gas household tariffs from January to March as costs fall
The household electricity tariff, before goods and services tax (GST), will decrease by 0.84 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter.
SINGAPORE: Singapore households will pay lower gas and electricity tariffs in the first quarter of 2026 due to reduced fuel and energy costs.
The household electricity tariff for January to March, before the goods and services tax (GST), will be 0.84 cents per kWh lower than the previous quarter, said SP Group on Tuesday (Dec 30).
This marks a 3 per cent decrease from the tariff for October to December this year.
“The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing and Development Board four-room flats will decrease by S$3.17 (US$2.40), before GST,” said the national grid operator in a press release.
“The overall electricity tariff, before GST, including tariffs for non-households, will decrease by an average of 3.1 per cent or 0.84 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter,” it added.
The gas tariff for households will also be lower from January to March next year, falling by 0.67 cents per kWh before GST, due to lower fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, said City Energy on Tuesday.
The tariff will be reduced from 22.35 cents per kWh to 21.68 cents per kWh - a 3 per cent drop.
SP Group and City Energy review the electricity and gas tariffs, respectively, every quarter based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority.
The energy cost component of the electricity tariff for each quarter is set using the average natural gas prices in the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter.
The fuel cost component of the gas tariff for each quarter is set using the average fuel prices for the same period.