More than 950,000 Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January 2026

SINGAPORE: More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive rebates next month to ease expenses related to utilities and the upkeep of housing estates.

The U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates are part of the government's enhanced Assurance Package and the permanent GST Voucher scheme to help residents cope with higher costs of living.

Eligible households will receive up to S$190 (US$148) worth of U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat type, in January 2026, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday (Dec 30).

Households will also receive up to half a month of S&CC rebates, depending on the type of their HDB flat.