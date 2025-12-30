More than 950,000 Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January 2026
This is the final quarterly disbursement of U-Save and service and conservancy charges rebates for the financial year of 2025.
SINGAPORE: More than 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive rebates next month to ease expenses related to utilities and the upkeep of housing estates.
The U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates are part of the government's enhanced Assurance Package and the permanent GST Voucher scheme to help residents cope with higher costs of living.
Eligible households will receive up to S$190 (US$148) worth of U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat type, in January 2026, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday (Dec 30).
Households will also receive up to half a month of S&CC rebates, depending on the type of their HDB flat.
Eligible households do not need to take any action to receive the rebates.
The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into their utilities accounts with utilities provider SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into their S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.
This is the final quarterly disbursement of U-Save and service and conservancy charges rebates for the financial year of 2025.
In total, eligible households will receive up to S$760 of U-Save rebates and up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates in the 2025 financial year.