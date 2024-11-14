Logo
Singapore

ERP rates to go down by S$1 at 5 locations during December school holidays
ERP rates to go down by S$1 at 5 locations during December school holidays

An ERP gantry on the southbound CTE before Braddell Road. (Screengrab: Google Maps)

14 Nov 2024 05:45PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2024 05:50PM)
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will fall by S$1 (US$0.74) at five expressway locations in the morning during the December school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Nov 14).

These locations include the Ayer Rajah Expressway (before Alexandra towards city), southbound Central Expressway (before Braddell Road) and westbound Pan-Island Expressway (before Eunos Link).

It will apply to several time periods between 7am and 9.30am. The revised rates are as follows:

The revised rates will apply from Nov 18 to Dec 31. They will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Jan 2 next year.

The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

Source: CNA/rc(gr)

