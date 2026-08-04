Proposed lower consent thresholds could revive en bloc market, but boom unlikely: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Lowering the consent thresholds for collective sales of older condominiums could encourage more ageing developments to test the en bloc market, although this is unlikely to trigger another boom, property analysts said.

Developers' appetite, acquisition costs and realistic pricing will continue to determine whether deals go through, they added.

On Tuesday (Aug 4), the Ministry of Law tabled amendments to the law that would lower the required consent for collective sales from 80 per cent to 70 per cent for developments aged between 40 and 59 years, and to 65 per cent for those aged 60 years and above.

The proposed amendments are aimed at facilitating the redevelopment of Singapore's ageing private housing stock while introducing stronger safeguards for minority owners.

SRI head of research and data analytics Mohan Sandrasegeran said the changes could help remove some of the procedural obstacles that have prevented otherwise viable collective sale attempts from progressing.

“In larger or older estates, securing the final portion of consent can be particularly difficult, even where a substantial majority of owners supports redevelopment,” he said.

Singapore's en bloc market has remained subdued since the last property cycle peaked in 2017 and 2018, when 28 and 38 collective sale transactions respectively were completed, according to ERA Research and Market Intelligence.

Activity fell sharply to six transactions in 2019, and has remained relatively muted since, with between four and 12 deals completed annually.