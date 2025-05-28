At least 6 demerit points, S$200 fine for exceeding speed limit, with harsher penalties for speeding offences from Jan 1

SINGAPORE: Enhanced speeding penalties will take effect from Jan 1, 2026, with the penalties to come in the form of increased demerit points and composition sums, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (May 28).

A motorist exceeding the speed limit by less than or equal to 20kmh will face six demerit points instead of four from next January. They will also face either a S$200 or S$250 composition fine, depending on the vehicle that was driven.

Those who exceed the speed limit by 50kmh or more will receive 24 demerit points, resulting in an immediate suspension of their licence, and face prosecution in court.

Existing penalties will continue to apply till the end of the year.

MHA said the enhanced penalties for speeding offences have been implemented to "better reflect" the severity of speeding offences and their potential consequences, as well as to deter dangerous driving.

This was previously announced by Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam at the Traffic Police’s Road Safety Day in February, but the details of the enhanced speeding penalties were not revealed then.