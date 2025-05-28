At least 6 demerit points, S$200 fine for exceeding speed limit, with harsher penalties for speeding offences from Jan 1
Existing penalties will continue to apply till the end of the year.
SINGAPORE: Enhanced speeding penalties will take effect from Jan 1, 2026, with the penalties to come in the form of increased demerit points and composition sums, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (May 28).
A motorist exceeding the speed limit by less than or equal to 20kmh will face six demerit points instead of four from next January. They will also face either a S$200 or S$250 composition fine, depending on the vehicle that was driven.
Those who exceed the speed limit by 50kmh or more will receive 24 demerit points, resulting in an immediate suspension of their licence, and face prosecution in court.
MHA said the enhanced penalties for speeding offences have been implemented to "better reflect" the severity of speeding offences and their potential consequences, as well as to deter dangerous driving.
This was previously announced by Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam at the Traffic Police’s Road Safety Day in February, but the details of the enhanced speeding penalties were not revealed then.
SPEEDING A MAJOR CAUSE OF ACCIDENTS
The road safety situation remains a significant concern, said MHA.
There has been an increase in the number of fatal and injury accidents every year for the past five years, it said.
In 2024, there were 7,188 road accidents and 142 fatalities.
The ministry cited speeding as a major cause of accidents, with the number of speeding violations also reaching a 10-year high in 2024.
There were close to 192,000 speeding violations in 2024, an increase of 64.8 per cent compared to 2023.
There was also a 43.8 per cent increase in speeding-related fatal accidents, from 32 cases in 2023 to 46 cases in 2024.
"The enhanced penalties underscore MHA’s commitment to maintaining road safety. Road safety is ultimately a shared responsibility," said the ministry.
It also urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and drive safely for their own protection and that of other road users.
MHA added it would continue to review Singapore's laws and policies as necessary in order to keep the roads safe.